Report: Hackers took personal info of more than 43,000 GTCC students

GREENSBORO — A data breach that disrupted GTCC a month ago might have affected tens of thousands of the community college's current and former students.
GTCC was hit with a ransomware cyberattack in mid-September during which someone got unauthorized access to the college's computer systems.
The Guilford County community college said Tuesday in a four-paragraph statement it investigated the cyberattack "to determine what happened and to remediate impacted systems." The college said state agencies, cybersecurity experts and the Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted, but did not provide details about how the hackers gained access to GTCC's computer systems and what it has done to prevent a future attack.
GTCC said it has contacted students, faculty and staff members potentially affected by the data breach and will offer them credit monitoring and identity restoration services for a year.
The college declined further comment about the cyberattack "due to the ongoing nature of this investigation."
A GTCC spokeswoman also declined to comment on an online report that the data breach might potentially affect more than 40,000 students.
Databreaches.net, a website that covers cyberattacks and other cybersecurity incidents in the United States and around the world, reported Monday that it was contacted by a former GTCC student who learned about the breach from a credit-monitoring service. The website said it later found "more than 43,000 students’ names, date of birth, Social Security number, postal address, phone number and GTCC email addresses" in one file posted online.
Databreaches.net also said it discovered the student's unencrypted personal information in five different online files purportedly taken during the cyberattack. The website said it found employee information as well.
GTCC discovered the data breach Sept. 14 and took its critical computer systems offline that afternoon. The college closed all of its campuses the next day and canceled all face-to-face classes.
The college reopened its campuses the next day, but some face-to-face classes didn't meet in person until the following Monday. The cyberattack also affected three computer programs that students use for class registration, advising and financial aid as well as several student-serving offices, including financial aid and admissions.
Databreaches.net reported that GTCC was hit with DoppelPaymer, a malicious program that prohibits computer users from getting access to their own files unless they pay a ransom. The website, quoting a college spokeswoman, also reported that GTCC did not pay the attackers.
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!