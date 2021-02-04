Require schools to allow in-person learning, NC Senate majority says

RALEIGH — The N.C. Senate backed a bill Thursday that would require schools to give some in-person instruction to the state's K-12 public schools students.
Senators voted 29-16. A final vote, which is usually a formality without more debate, will be next week. Then it moves to the House.
State Sen. Deanna Ballard, a Watauga County Republican and co-chair of the Senate education committee, said the learning loss, lack of routine and other problems that go along with remote learning are leading to a generation of anxious and depressed kids. She urged colleagues to give parents the option of in-person learning for their children.
The bill requires school districts to offer a full-time, in-person instruction option — known as Plan A — to special needs students. It would also require schools to offer either Plan A or Plan B, which requires 6 feet of social distancing, to all students.
Like many other school districts, Guilford County's Board of Education has hesitated to send all of its students back during the pandemic, and plans to continue reopening are on hold while board members await more information about COVID-19 vaccination plans.
The issue will be revisited next week when the school board meets.
According to Ballard, schools can safely reopen now — including under Plan A for special needs students — with measures in place. She said it could mean more innovative thinking about how students interact in classrooms and when they should change classes in hallways.
"I have confidence in our school leaders to provide a safe environment for our students," Ballard said.
Republicans and Democrats in the Senate agreed that they want students to go back, but disagreed on when that should be. Some students in North Carolina's K-12 public schools have not had in-person learning since March 2020.
School districts were allowed to reopen last fall, both remote and in-person, but with restrictions.
Some school districts have remained remote-only all year, like Durham Public Schools. Others, like Wake County, reopened elementary schools after Gov. Roy Cooper allowed younger students to return to in-person school without the 6 feet of social distancing restrictions of middle and high schools.
Republicans have maintained for months that all students should be given the option of in-person education.
Senate Democrats didn't like the bill allowing middle and high school students to go back under Plan A, which has minimal social distancing.
"We agree that students definitely need to come back to school under at least Plan B," said state Sen. Don Davis, a Pitt County Democrat. But he had "real concerns" over Plan A for middle and high school students.
He also wanted to extend the start of reopening to 30 days, instead of the 15 days in the bill, to give teachers more time to be vaccinated.
Teachers are in the next group of people to be vaccinated in North Carolina, but that is still weeks away.
If the bill passes both the Republican-led Senate and House, it goes to the desk of Cooper, who has already indicated he doesn't support the bill.
Cooper told reporters earlier this week that he had concerns about safety protocols and wanted to leave specific reopening decisions up to local school districts. On Tuesday, however, he strongly urged all K-12 schools to reopen now to allow Plan A or Plan B, along with remote learning options.
The main difference between the Republican-sponsored bill and the Democratic governor's approach is whether to mandate that there be an in-person option.
"Let's give these local boards a chance," Cooper said Tuesday, the day after Republicans filed the bill.
With encouragement, new studies and safety protocols, Cooper said he hoped it would spur school boards to take action.
On Wednesday, Cooper spokesperson Dory MacMillan said he "has spoken with legislative leaders and will review this legislation but continues to have concerns with limiting the flexibility of local school districts."
Republicans have a majority in both the House and Senate, but not the supermajority needed to override a veto. So they would need a few Democrats in each chamber to obtain the three-fifths vote needed for an override.