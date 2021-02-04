Require schools to allow in-person learning, NC Senate majority says

Teachers are in the next group of people to be vaccinated in North Carolina, but that is still weeks away.

If the bill passes both the Republican-led Senate and House, it goes to the desk of Cooper, who has already indicated he doesn't support the bill.

Cooper told reporters earlier this week that he had concerns about safety protocols and wanted to leave specific reopening decisions up to local school districts. On Tuesday, however, he strongly urged all K-12 schools to reopen now to allow Plan A or Plan B, along with remote learning options.

The main difference between the Republican-sponsored bill and the Democratic governor's approach is whether to mandate that there be an in-person option.

"Let's give these local boards a chance," Cooper said Tuesday, the day after Republicans filed the bill.

With encouragement, new studies and safety protocols, Cooper said he hoped it would spur school boards to take action.

On Wednesday, Cooper spokesperson Dory MacMillan said he "has spoken with legislative leaders and will review this legislation but continues to have concerns with limiting the flexibility of local school districts."

Republicans have a majority in both the House and Senate, but not the supermajority needed to override a veto. So they would need a few Democrats in each chamber to obtain the three-fifths vote needed for an override.