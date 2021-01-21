Residents get their first COVID-19 vaccines at senior living community in Greensboro

Ford said he served in the Pacific during World War II as a crew chief of amphibious tractors.

"You could call them tanks, I guess," he said, "But tractors is what we called them."

Comparing this past year with what the U.S. went through during World War II, Ford said he thinks the country today is in trouble.

"Of course it seems to me like it's political parties," he said. "Everybody should be for USA, not Republicans or Democrats, but America."

Swartzberg got her vaccine a couple of minutes after Ford.

The pandemic's biggest impact on her, she said, is not seeing her family because of COVID-19 precautions.

"I have four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and I really miss them," Swartzberg said. "I see them on Skype, but it's not the same as seeing them. I've had five great-grandchildren born over this past year and I have not been able to be with them. And they are adorable. I can't wait to hug them."

She is not expecting much immediate change in her life upon getting the second shot.