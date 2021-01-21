Residents get their first COVID-19 vaccines at senior living community in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — "Hallelujah!"
That was Sue Swartzberg’s reaction to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Greensboro great-grandmother received her Moderna vaccine at the Abbotswood at Irving Park senior living community on Thursday.
Abbotswood offered doses to its residents and staff for the first time on Thursday. Assistant executive director William Eubank expected at least 350 vaccines to be given out that day. The facility also expects to hold a couple more vaccine clinics spaced three or four weeks apart, he said.
Vaccines were available to residents in the independent living, assisted living and memory care facilities, as well as to staff. Eubank said he's heard a lot of excitement about the vaccines and thought they might reach 100 percent vaccination, or close to it.
Other long-term care facilities in Guilford County also are offering the shots to staff and residents.
Countryside in Stokesdale already held its first vaccination clinic. Staff and residents there will receive their second dose of the Moderna vaccine on Monday, according to Emily Nunn, operations consultant and co-owner of Compass Healthcare and Rehab. Compass owns and runs Countryside.
At Abbotswood, a staging area was set up on the second-floor mezzanine of the main building. Residents sat in chairs spaced out along the inside balcony corridors.
They moved forward a chair or two as others ahead of them entered a smaller room to get their vaccinations. Walgreens staff members awaited them with forms, information packets and, of course, needles.
Abbotswood had an outbreak in July during which about 20 people associated with the memory care facility got COVID-19, Eubank said. Some of those who were already under hospice end-of-life care died after testing positive, he said, though he wasn't sure how many. State health officials reported at least four deaths at the facility.
Eubank said Abbotswood is not stopping residents from coming and going, but is encouraging them to stay put to help prevent possible spread of the highly contagious disease.
It opened up its dining room for several weeks in the fall, Eubank said, only to close and go back to delivering food to residents' rooms. They were concerned about the increased risk of COVID-19 transmission from people visiting families during the holidays, he said.
After this vaccine clinic, they are hoping to reopen the dining room in a week or two, Eubank said.
One of those receiving a vaccine Thursday was Robert Ford, a Marine veteran who's lived at Abbotswood for about three years.
"I'm not excited," he said. "I just know I need it."
Ford said he served in the Pacific during World War II as a crew chief of amphibious tractors.
"You could call them tanks, I guess," he said, "But tractors is what we called them."
Comparing this past year with what the U.S. went through during World War II, Ford said he thinks the country today is in trouble.
"Of course it seems to me like it's political parties," he said. "Everybody should be for USA, not Republicans or Democrats, but America."
Swartzberg got her vaccine a couple of minutes after Ford.
The pandemic's biggest impact on her, she said, is not seeing her family because of COVID-19 precautions.
"I have four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and I really miss them," Swartzberg said. "I see them on Skype, but it's not the same as seeing them. I've had five great-grandchildren born over this past year and I have not been able to be with them. And they are adorable. I can't wait to hug them."
She is not expecting much immediate change in her life upon getting the second shot.
"You'll have to still wear the masks until whenever they tell you don't have to," she said. Swartzberg expects she'll visit with her great-grandchildren "when the threat is over."
"I don't want to be around a loved one until it's safe to do so," she said.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.