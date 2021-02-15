Restaurant morphs into retail shop to get through pandemic

The store offers curbside pickup and will deliver on request.

The items are fresh, generally partially cooked, and they come with directions so the customer can finish cooking them in the oven at home.

Pinch said that a few items from the Vin205 restaurant made the transition to take-and-bake, including the “veggie love” entrée of farro and mixed vegetables, the mac ’n’ cheese and the chicken pie — with a little bit of tweaking.

But it took some work to figure out what worked and what didn’t. Pork belly and duck breast are a couple of dishes that didn’t make the cut. “Sometimes it was just too hard to get the texture right, like to get the duck crispy,” Pinch said.

Pinch said that the switch from a restaurant to take-and-bake business has had pros and cons for him personally. “You don’t have the line grind — the adrenaline you get from a restaurant. I definitely miss that,” he said. “But I get to go home at 7 o’clock. I get two days off in a row. I still work 50 hours a week, but I can manage my hours more.”

Flint, too, said, that though the business still can be stressful — especially as long as the pandemic lasts — that he and Miller feel good about where they’ve come.