Not cooking on Thanksgiving and need a place to eat on the holiday? These restaurants plan to be open:

Harper’s Restaurant at Friendly Center, 601 Friendly Center Road, Greensboro, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for dine-in and carryout meals. Call 336-299-8850 to place an order or go to tinyurl.com/4d3mw48d to make a reservation. Visit harpersrestaurants.com.