Retiree Gayle Boothe continues to serve at hospital where she worked much of her life

“As they got more volunteers, I left and picked up another shift in the hospital gift shop,” she said. “This hospital is still ‘my hospital,’ and I want to be an asset to it.”

A member of Willis Memorial Baptist Church at Cascade, Boothe is also involved in mission work there, and she is a member of Widows for Christ at Spray Baptist Church in Eden. Her husband was Larry Boothe, and Boothe enjoys spending time with the couple’s three sons and six grandchildren, as well as walking at Grogan Park and working out at Planet Fitness.

“Volunteering and staying active helps keep me healthy, both physically and mentally,” she said.

Boothe said she wants to stay active as long as she can and continue to give back to her community and UNC Rockingham Health Care.

“I hope that having a friendly face greet those who come into the shop who may be burdened with the sickness of a loved one may make them feel better, if only for a short while,” Boothe said. “Sometimes, just a smile and a kind word helps someone get through the day.”