Retiree Gayle Boothe continues to serve at hospital where she worked much of her life

For more than 40 years, Gayle Boothe worked at UNC Rockingham Health Care, formerly Morehead Memorial Hospital. She retired in June 2009 as director of materials management.
After giving so much of her life to the hospital, Boothe, 79, realized she could not completely leave the hospital behind.
“I noticed that often when I visited, the gift shop was closed,” she said. “I decided that I could help to keep it open more.”
And so began 11 years as a volunteer at UNC Rockingham Health Care. Boothe went back to work at the hospital, this time as a volunteer. On Mondays and Fridays, as well as every other Saturday, she greets customers in the Small Pleasures Gift Shop and assists them with their purchases.
“I love getting to meet new people and seeing friends that were working there when I retired,” Boothe said.
Torrey Goard, director of Foundation and Volunteers with UNC Rockingham Health Care, is thankful for Boothe’s service.
“She is a fantastic volunteer — always reliable, ready to help extra when needed and just an all-around great person,” Goard said.
Boothe also volunteered with the Salvation Army feeding program for several years.
“As they got more volunteers, I left and picked up another shift in the hospital gift shop,” she said. “This hospital is still ‘my hospital,’ and I want to be an asset to it.”
A member of Willis Memorial Baptist Church at Cascade, Boothe is also involved in mission work there, and she is a member of Widows for Christ at Spray Baptist Church in Eden. Her husband was Larry Boothe, and Boothe enjoys spending time with the couple’s three sons and six grandchildren, as well as walking at Grogan Park and working out at Planet Fitness.
“Volunteering and staying active helps keep me healthy, both physically and mentally,” she said.
Boothe said she wants to stay active as long as she can and continue to give back to her community and UNC Rockingham Health Care.
“I hope that having a friendly face greet those who come into the shop who may be burdened with the sickness of a loved one may make them feel better, if only for a short while,” Boothe said. “Sometimes, just a smile and a kind word helps someone get through the day.”