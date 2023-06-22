Gov. Roy Cooper and Greensboro/Guilford County Crime Stoppers announced Thursday a combined reward of $30,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of Leon Devince Williams, 30.

"Gov. Cooper issued this reward at the request of the Greensboro Chief of Police and on the recommendation of the Director of the SBI," a representative of the Governor's Office said.

Greensboro police officers responded on Oct. 27, 2020, to a reported shooting in the 500 block of Andrew Street at 7:12 p.m.

Williams was found suffering from a gunshot wound, and died several days later from the injuries sustained in the shooting.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2450, Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers (336) 373-1000 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.