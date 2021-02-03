Richard Groves: Finding a foundation for unity

Like now.

So disunited have we become, so estranged from one another at every level of society, that one wonders on what foundation unity could be built. The respect we show those with whom we disagree? The bridges we have built across political, cultural and religious divides?

Political leaders of the recent and distant past modeled such behavior for the rest of us. John McCain defending Barack Obama to one of his own supporters, taking the microphone away from her. Tip O’Neill praying beside Ronald Reagan’s hospital bed after the president had been shot. Orin Hatch writing a song titled, “Headed Home,” after his friend Ted Kennedy was diagnosed with cancer.

One need not look to the current crop of politicians in Washington as role models in bridgebuilding.

An altercation broke out on the floor of the House of Representatives a few tension-filled days after the assault on the Capitol. “Nothing physical happened,” Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) reassured the nation in his best “nothing to see here folks” voice. A little pushing and shoving. No harm, no foul. Just another day in the people’s house.

If unity cannot be grounded in civility and mutual respect that is due our fellow Americans, perhaps a great unifying purpose can bring us together.