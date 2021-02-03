Richard Groves: Finding a foundation for unity

“My whole soul is in this: Bringing America together. Uniting our people. And uniting our nation.”
— President Joe Biden, inaugural address
With the scars on the Capitol still visible and with the knowledge that 147 Republican senators and representatives had just voted not to accept the electoral count that made him president, Joe Biden spoke to the American people, calling for unity.
“A once-in-a-century virus silently stalks the country,” the president said. “Millions of jobs have been lost. Hundreds of thousands of businesses closed. ... and now arise political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront, and we will defeat.
“To overcome these challenges — to restore the soul and to secure the future of America — requires more than words. It requires that most elusive of things in a democracy: Unity. Unity.”
Biden’s call for unity would have sounded like boilerplate politi-speak, if not for the deadly serious place in which we find ourselves. Though he spoke confidently, at times boldly, beneath his words I sensed a “we gotta get it right this time, folks” urgency.
“Without unity,” Biden warned, “there is no peace, only bitterness and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos.”
Like now.
So disunited have we become, so estranged from one another at every level of society, that one wonders on what foundation unity could be built. The respect we show those with whom we disagree? The bridges we have built across political, cultural and religious divides?
Political leaders of the recent and distant past modeled such behavior for the rest of us. John McCain defending Barack Obama to one of his own supporters, taking the microphone away from her. Tip O’Neill praying beside Ronald Reagan’s hospital bed after the president had been shot. Orin Hatch writing a song titled, “Headed Home,” after his friend Ted Kennedy was diagnosed with cancer.
One need not look to the current crop of politicians in Washington as role models in bridgebuilding.
An altercation broke out on the floor of the House of Representatives a few tension-filled days after the assault on the Capitol. “Nothing physical happened,” Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) reassured the nation in his best “nothing to see here folks” voice. A little pushing and shoving. No harm, no foul. Just another day in the people’s house.
If unity cannot be grounded in civility and mutual respect that is due our fellow Americans, perhaps a great unifying purpose can bring us together.
We remember how we came together — proudly but all too briefly — after 9/11. Rudy Giuliani was “America’s mayor,” and George W. Bush, speaking extemporaneously from the ruins of the World Trade Center, stirred our hearts and stiffened our spines: "I can hear you! The rest of the world hears you! And the people — and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon."
One would think that a pandemic that has taken more American lives in a single year than were lost in four years of battle in World War II would unite us against a common “unseen enemy.”
Incredibly, it has divided us further. Following the example of many Republican leaders, beginning with the former president of the United States, millions of Americans have made not wearing a mask some sort of a political statement, thereby risking their own lives and endangering the lives of everyone around them.
It is one of the ironies of the assault on the Capitol that the FBI is able to identify insurrectionists in photographs and videos because they weren’t wearing masks.
Following leadership in Washington, many Americans distrust vital departments of their own government — the intelligence community, the judicial system and, above all, the process by which we elect leaders — as well as the scientific community in general and the medical community in particular, the media, and, ultimately, other Americans.
Unity, when it comes, if it comes, will be based on trust, which, right now, is somewhere between nonexistent and sorely lacking.
President Biden wisely went over the heads of the politicians, taking his plea for unity directly to the American people.
“We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts. If we show a little tolerance and humility.”