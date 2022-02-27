Richard Groves: Getting old is not something you plan

We know what you mean, OK?

“Well, sir, you know you’re getting older,” a kind-hearted acquaintance says to me. To which I respond with measurable irritation, “No, I’m not getting older; I’m getting old.”

“Old” is not a three-letter four-letter word. You can say it out loud.

I am discovering that your past is your past; no one else’s. You know all the stuff you’ve been storing in the attic to pass on someday to the kids, like the Hoosier cabinet that came from your grandparents’ farm? I’ll let you in on a secret: The kids don’t want it.

I should have known.

Years ago, my mother invited my two sisters and me to the old home place on the eve of her moving into a senior adult facility (which used to be called, colloquially and fondly, an “old folks’ home,” which is what my dad insisted on calling it).

“Go through the house and take anything you want,” she told us with obvious satisfaction. This was the historic moment she had been waiting for, the moment she would proudly pass on carefully preserved family artifacts to the next generation.