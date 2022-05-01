Richard Groves: The most trusted news source: The Weather Channel, of course.

“There’s something endearing about the weatherman.”

— Willard Scott

YouGov recently published the results of a survey in which 1,500 Americans were asked where they get their news and how much they trust various prominent media organizations.

I know, we don’t need another survey to tell us what we already know: that we don’t get our news from the same sources and that is a big part of our problem.

But wait. This was a groundbreaking survey, one that may cause sophisticated polling organizations to consider whether it’s time to call in the Cyber Ninjas.

The survey asked, “How trustworthy do you rate the news reported by the following (broadcast, print or digital) media organizations?” The list of 23 news sources included mainstream networks, cable networks, newspapers and newsmagazines representing the right, left and center on the political and social spectrum with a couple from the fringe thrown in to make sure the bases were covered.

Only one of the news sources was trusted by more than half of the respondents, and that just barely. Want to guess which news source is trusted by 52% of the American people — Fox, MSNBC, CBS, Washington Post?

The Weather Channel.

The most trusted news source in America is the Weather Channel. Even though the only news the Weather Channel reports is about the weather. That’s why it’s called the Weather Channel.

Coming in a second was PBS (41%), followed by the BBC (39%) — the British Broadcasting Corp. Which means that the most trusted news source in America isn’t a news source and the third most-trusted news source in America isn’t American.

The least trusted news sources, according to those polled — Fox (30%), MSNBC (28%), One America News (22%) and Breitbart (17%).

But it gets worse. If just 52% of Americans trust the news reported by the Weather Channel, this means that almost half of of them (48%) don’t.How can you not trust the Weather Channel?

I get that QAnonsters might read more into the evening weather report than the rest of us — “There’s a high pressure system (wink, wink, nudge, nudge) coming in from the west” — but do regular people think meteorologists are putting their spin on the barometric pressure?

“Honey, let’s go on a picnic. The forecast says sunny and warm.”

“That’s what they want us to think. They want to get us out there with no umbrella and no raincoat and get caught in the tsunami they knew was coming all along. If the Weather Channel says clear skies and sunshine, I’m bringing my umbrella.”

That’s the level of our distrust.

If trust is the glue that holds society together, America is coming unglued.

The whole country needs to go on a trust walk.

It isn’t just the news media that we don’t trust. It is also anything related to government, politics and politicians. And health care. And science.

Sixty-three percent of us say we don’t trust elected officials. Roughly the same percentage say it’s hard to tell the difference between what’s true and what’s not true when listening to a politician.

A survey last spring by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation found that barely 50% of Americans have a high level of trust in the CDC and FDA, the agencies largely responsible for the health care of the country. Republicans’ trust level is half that.

The results of an NORC/University of Chicago survey that was released in January, revealed that less than half (48%) of American adults have a “great deal” of confidence in science.

There is a ray of good news. Our distrust in the media, government, health care and science may not extend to our fellow Americans as individuals. According to a Pew Research Center survey, 76% of Republicans and 62% of Democrats believe that Americans would do what they could to help people in need. Fifty-six percent of Republicans and 42% of Democrats believe that Americans respect the rights of people who are not like them.

Spoiler alert: The hopeful figures cited in the paragraph above came from a survey in 2018. That was before the 2020 election, COVID, masks, mandates, lockdowns, quarantines, Black Lives Matter, Don’t Say Gay, book banning, cancel culture, school board shoutdowns, Jan. 6 and the committee named in its honor.

I sure miss Willard Scott.

“Miss Wilhemina Ferguson turned 100 today down in Waxahatchie, Texas. Happy birthday, darlin’. Don’t you go eating too much of that cake, you hear.” (Familiar hearty laugh.)

Richard Groves is a former minister and educator who lives in Winston-Salem.