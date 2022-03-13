Richard J. Rosen, M.D.: You should read 'The 1619 Project' for yourself. I did.

Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer Prize-winning staffer at The New York Times Magazine, conceived the first iteration of “The 1619 Project” as a special edition of the magazine timed to appear on the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first ship carrying slaves to America. The issue contained 10 essays proclaiming the centrality of slavery in our history. Generations of history scholars have agreed on this concept, but it lacked widespread awareness. Critics of the magazine version contended that the project exaggerated the role of slavery in building the country, the suffering of the enslaved, and the impact of the persistent(overt and unconscious) racism that lives today. This prompted its expansion into a hardcover book, with 18 mainly enlarged essays interposed with scattered poems and brief prose pieces, an immense work.
Four million Black people suffered grotesquely in legal bondage. The Declaration of Independence’s hypocritical phrase, “All men are created equal” and 600,000 Civil War deaths testify to the significance of the abomination that led directly to the ubiquitous racism present today.
Hannah-Jones authored an informative preface and the first and last essays. All other essays have different authors. The only author I’d heard of before reading the book was attorney Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, author of “Just Mercy” and a Guilford College Bryan Series speaker. He describes efforts to get the Supreme Court to declare as unconstitutional sentences of life imprisonment without parole to children for non-homicidal crimes. All 62 recipients of such sentences in Louisiana were Black.
As a physician, I was most familiar with the topic of health care. Racial disparities in outcomes are glaring, including life expectancies, infant mortality and pain control. Worth mentioning but absent from the book are studies of surveys giving doctors choice of pain control measures in various clinical scenarios, which reflect unconscious bias against Black patients. While I was a faculty member of Cone Hospital’s Internal Medicine Service, we were vigilant in our attempts to prevent that bias.
As for the historical timeline, there were hopeful gains followed by deep losses. The Union’s victory in the Civil War and Reconstruction briefly promised improved life for newly freed Black Americans. The Emancipation Proclamation and the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments were positive strides. Black men (but no women of any race) voted and some won seats in state legislatures and Congress. Gen. William Sherman proclaimed that each Black man should receive 40 acres. But Abraham Lincoln’s assassination and the succession of racist Andrew Johnson as president curtailed progress. The controversial outcome of the 1876 presidential election led to the “compromise” removing federal troops from the South and declared Rutherford Hayes president. Poll taxes, lynchings, the rise of the Ku Klux Klan, indentured servitude as a criminal sentence, sharecropping, segregation and the end of Sherman’s 40 acres program followed Reconstruction’s honeymoon with cruelty.
Two successful insurrections receive deserved attention in “The 1619 Project.” The first in Haiti in 1803 saw enslaved Blacks overcome their enslavers and establish freedom in a unique victory. This put fear in enslavers worldwide. Laws in South Carolina, for example, prevented slaves from moving beyond their plantations, assembling in meetings on roads, growing their own food, saving money … and learning to read.
The other insurrection occurred in (majority Black) Wilmington in 1898, the only successful one in U.S. history. A white mob toppled a mixed-race municipal government, killing Blacks and burning Black neighborhoods and businesses.
Music gets its own essay — including a list of 160 Black musicians — but to this sports fan’s disappointment, sports lack coverage ... of heroes and exploitation. Maybe next time.
In the final essay, Hannah-Jones details the major disparity in wealth of Blacks, which is 1% of that of whites, citing redlining of housing, lower wages and oppressive racism as causes. She makes a strong, climactic case for reparations for slavery’s descendants, as unlikely as passage of such a measure appears.
Hannah-Jones’ highly publicized status as a potential faculty member at UNC-Chapel Hill, with a delayed offer of tenure that she declined in favor of a professorship at Howard University, may have deflected attention from the book.