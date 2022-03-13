Richard J. Rosen, M.D.: You should read 'The 1619 Project' for yourself. I did.

Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer Prize-winning staffer at The New York Times Magazine, conceived the first iteration of “The 1619 Project” as a special edition of the magazine timed to appear on the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first ship carrying slaves to America. The issue contained 10 essays proclaiming the centrality of slavery in our history. Generations of history scholars have agreed on this concept, but it lacked widespread awareness. Critics of the magazine version contended that the project exaggerated the role of slavery in building the country, the suffering of the enslaved, and the impact of the persistent(overt and unconscious) racism that lives today. This prompted its expansion into a hardcover book, with 18 mainly enlarged essays interposed with scattered poems and brief prose pieces, an immense work.