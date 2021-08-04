Rickie Fowler Aug 4, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rickie Fowler at the 3M Open in July. Craig Lassig, Associated Press PGA Tour victories5Best 2021 finishT8 at PGA ChampionshipWorld rankingNo. 106FedEx Cup pointsNo. 125Notable• Won the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte.• Has played on four Ryder Cup and three Presidents Cup teams. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Sports Wyndham Championship commitments: Former champions, Demon Deacons to highlight field 2 hrs ago The PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship is coming up in August, and organizers have begun releasing announcements of players who say they are coming.