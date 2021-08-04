 Skip to main content
Rickie Fowler
Rickie Fowler

3M Open Golf

Rickie Fowler at the 3M Open in July.

PGA Tour victories

5

Best 2021 finish

T8 at PGA Championship

World ranking

No. 106

FedEx Cup points

No. 125

Notable

Won the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte.

 Has played on four Ryder Cup and three Presidents Cup teams.

