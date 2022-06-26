Ricky Proehl's fund-raising golf tournament a success at Grandover Resort

GREENSBORO — Only a die hard Wake Forest football fan might know the name Tony Watt, a four-year long snapper who played for the Demon Deacons in the late 1980s.

“We punted a lot, so I think I might have touched the football more than Ricky Proehl,” a smiling Watt said at Proehl’s fundraising golf tournament at Grandover Resort on Friday.

Watt was one of the many former teammates of Proehl who took the time to play in a tournament for a worthy cause. From former defensive back Rory Holt to walk-on linebacker Greg Hunter, there were 25 teams that did what they could to help Proehl’s foundation P.O.W.E.R of Play. Proehl's foundation helps Triad area children be able to participate in productive after-school activities.

The hope was to raise $75,000 from the tournament to help Proehl’s foundation.

“It’s about giving these kids somewhere to go after school to use sports as life lessons and that’s what we try to do,” said Proehl, a former wide receiver for the Demon Deacons. He also played 17 seasons in the NFL, with nearly 700 catches and earned two Super Bowl rings along the way catching passes from two hall of famers in quarterbacks Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning.

Hunter's company, Salem Heritage, sponsored a team and one of the holes in the tournament and while the golf was fun, it was the storytelling that was even better.

Holt, from Lexington, loved recalling when he was a freshman on the scout team he traveled to Duke knowing he wasn’t going to play. Well, once the Blue Devils started rolling up the passing yardage Holt was called into the game for the first time in his college career.

“So I grabbed a linemen’s helmet and I go in there and that helmet is way too big so it’s bouncing all over the place all around my head,” Holt said. “That’s something I’ll never forget.”

For his four seasons as the Wake Forest long snapper Watt, from South Carolina, said he only had one snap that sailed over his punter’s head, and his family and friends were all there to see it.

“I’m playing close to home there at Clemson and there are 80,000 people in the stands and it was the fourth punt of the game for us and it’s late in the half and our punter went back chasing the ball down and he got smothered,” Watt said. “But that’s the only time I had a bad snap.”

Proehl, who lives in Greensboro with his wife, Kelly, is the owner and manager of Proehlific Park, a sports performance complex that caters to youth athletes and has been very successful. He also started his own foundation to give back to the community with the golf tournament a big part of it. Proehl, who plays to a 5 handicap, started the tournament at Oak Valley in Advance in 1995.

“We try to give kids at risk an opportunity because I know what sports can do for kids,” Proehl said. “It’s not about playing in the NFL it’s about giving kids confidence through sports and it’s teamwork and all of that. It’s relationships and that’s what we are doing at the Park, and 25 years of the foundation is about the businesses in the community who support us.”

Several others helped the cause including Sterling Sharpe, a former South Carolina and Green Bay Packer star. Randolph Childress, a former Wake Forest basketball star, along with Robert Brickey, who played at Duke, were also there.

Next year Proehl says he hopes to have a bigger tournament by having a 20-year reunion from the Super Bowl Carolina Panthers’ 2003 team he was a part of. After his playing days Proehl also spent time as an assistant coach with the Panthers and was part of their Super Bowl team as a coach in the 2015 season.

Sharpe says he and Proehl have had a friendship since their playing days in the NFL even though they were never teammates.

“Ricky’s cause is my cause, and he’s a wonderful guy and he started this in 1995 and I’ve been playing in this since like 1999 or so,” Sharpe said. “He doesn’t even call me anymore he just texts me the date and I’m here to help. It’s wonderful to give kids an opportunity so they aren’t in the streets and are doing something productive after school.”

Donald Ross statue carved out of tree

What do you do when a huge 100-year-old elm tree that towers over Ravisloe Country Club’s clubhouse needs to come down?

For owner Claude Gendreau of Ravisloe, a Donald Ross gem that is located in Homewood, Illinois, you take the bulk of the tree and carve out a wooden statue of Ross.

General manager Bob Carpenter commissioned Bill Baker of Top Notch Chainsaw Carvings to carve out the Ross wooden statue giving the front entrance of the clubhouse a new look.

There are more than 400 Ross-designed courses in the United State including Pinehurst No. 2 where a bronze statue sits just off the 18th hole of Ross. Ravilsoe is one of 27 courses in the U.S. that has national landmark status.

Anybody who asks what courses I like the most I always say Ross courses because of the smaller, diabolical greens and the fact that you don’t have to hit the ball a mile.

What made playing Ravisloe so cool while on vacation last week was my younger brother, Steve, is the director of golf. My brother has been a PGA Professional for 35 years and loves being at the public course that has a deep history of the Ross mystique.

“We love the way the tree took shape and it only took him about three days to do it,” my brother told us before we took our turn to play. “It adds a lot and since it was completed just about everybody comes and takes a picture with it either before or after they play.”

Ravisloe, which opened in 1901, was given the Ross stamp when he redesigned it between 1917-19.

I’m a big fan of Ross courses and love Pinehurst No. 2, Sedgefield Country Club, Raleigh Country Club, Pine Needles and Charlotte Country Club to name just a few of his courses in North Carolina. He has more than 40 courses that he is credited with designing in our state.

I’ve always been a big fan of my brother’s career in the golf business and he’s always tried to help me with my swing. He’s sort of given up on helping my swing anymore because it’s hopeless but I definitely need to get back for another visit to play Ravisloe again.

Around the green

The Triad’s loss is Wilmington’s gain. Anne Marie Goslak, a 1990 Wake Forest graduate, has been a teaching pro for more than 30 years in our area. The award-winning teacher who has had nearly 60 of her students go on to play college golf is leaving Greensboro Country Club and will continue her teaching career at the Country Club of Landfall in Wilmington. Throughout her career she’s also been Pine Tree Golf Club, Cedar Point Golf Center, Pudding Ridge Golf Club, Oak Valley Golf Clup and she was the founding executive director of the First Tee of the Triad….

Braden Gay beat Copper Diaz on the first playoff hole to win the 70th Forsyth Junior Championship at Reynolds Park earlier this month. Diaz shot 75-74 over the two days and Gay shot 75-73 as they tied after 36 holes. Kevin Zhang (79-77) was third. In the Cubs Division (12 and under) Andrew Jenkins shot 32-34 over the two days to beat Ryan Mutai (37-39) by 10 shots.