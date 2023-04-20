RIDE FOR A CAUSE: The Shalom Project, a nonprofit organization that works with impoverished people, will have a bicycle ride and other events at Shallowford Square in Lewisville on Sunday. Ride for Shalom is a charity bike ride starting from the square. There will be rides of different lengths starting at 9:30 a.m. The day also will include food, beer from Incendiary Brewing and live music from the Couldn’t Be Happiers. For more information, visit https://theshalomprojectnc.org/ride-for-shalom.