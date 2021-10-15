Road to nowhere: Guilford has a demand for patrol cars, but no supply

GREENSBORO — With everything from smartphones to refrigerators in short supply, local and state law enforcement is asking: Where's a patrol car when you need one?

For the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, the answer is Pennsylvania as the agency's need for cars grows more urgent.

In the most recent budget, Sheriff Danny Rogers got a county allocation in July of $1.4 million to buy 35 new vehicles to replace an aging fleet.

But don't try to place an order for 35 cars at once — they're nowhere to be found.

Last week, the Sheriff's Office spotted five Dodge Chargers at a dealership in Pennsylvania.

Soon after, Rogers appeared before the Guilford County Board of Commissioners to ask for emergency authorization to buy them without the formal bidding process.

"The bidding process is going to take us close to eight or nine months to be completed and about the time we get them we're into the next budget year," Rogers told commissioners.

He said mileage is piling up on the 383 vehicles that his deputies drive.