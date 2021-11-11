Rob Schofield: Despite obstacles, Biden has moved the nation forward

Meanwhile, thanks in large measure to Biden’s aggressive and on-the-mark stimulus policies, the economy has revived at a record pace and huge strides have been made in slashing poverty — especially child poverty.

And then there is the climate emergency, where, thanks to the president’s vision and simple common sense, the U.S. has rapidly transformed its role from that of science and reality-denying roadblock to a global leader. There are still miles to travel in this realm, but the massive infrastructure legislation finally approved last weekend by small bipartisan majorities in both house of Congress further cements this vitally important policy.

Now add to all this the literally thousands of talented and diverse appointees Biden has named to the judiciary, the ambassadorial corps, and the leadership of numerous regulatory agencies — most of whom have already effected huge and positive federal policy shifts in everything from student loans to toxic chemicals to human rights — and the magnitude of his administration’s accomplishments in less than 300 days looms even larger.