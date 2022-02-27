Robeson County ‘renewable energy’ plant criticized for being a ‘major polluter’

LUMBERTON — Meridith Allen is worried her family will suffer if a facility that burns poultry litter and parts for fuel is allowed to resume operations near her home.

Allen lives in Lumberton, about two miles away from a facility where NC Renewable Power feeds poultry waste and “poultry cakes” into a pair of boilers to generate electricity. The plant has been shut down since November 2020 but when it is in operation, it also uses steam from those boilers to run three belt dryers that can dry out as much as 90 tons of wood chips each hour before they are sold offsite, according to permit documents on file with the state.

These activities lead to emissions of pollutants like carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide, all of which can affect human health and are regulated under the Environmental Protection Agency’s Prevention of Significant Deterioration rules. Allen worries that emissions from the plant could exacerbate her son’s asthma or a condition her husband has that causes blistering on his lungs.

“That carbon monoxide and the sulfur dioxide, everything that they’re releasing from the plant makes it worse,” Allen said of her husband’s condition, “and at any point he could have a collapsed a lung or have to go in and have more surgery done.”