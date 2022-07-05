Meet the award-winning members of Greensboro's SEAL Robotics Team, which recently placed first in its class at the international championships for underwater robotics.
• Michael Scutari: Early College at Guilford. Attending Duke University in the fall.
• Owen Voorhees: Caldwell Academy. Attending N.C. State in the fall.
• Marissa Maynard: North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics. Attending N.C. State in the fall.
• Ben Liebkemann: Early College at Guilford. Attending UNC-Chapel Hill Honors College in the fall.
• Jonathan Bacon: Early College at UNCG. Attending UNC-Charlotte in the fall.
• Clay Austin: Caldwell Academy. Attending UNC-Chapel Hill Honors College in the fall.
• Quinn Welch: Wesleyan Academy. Attending Clemson University in the fall.
• Phillip Szypulski: Rising junior at Grimsley High School.