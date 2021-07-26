Rockingham County Sheriff's Office seeks help with solving shootings along Wright Trail

REIDSVILLE — Investigators are seeking the public's help with generating leads on two shootings into homes in the Reidsville area, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

Both incidents occurred on Wright Trail over a three day period.

The first incident happened at about 11 p.m. Friday at 148 Wright Trail. Several shots were fired into the residence by a passing vehicle; no one was injured.

The second incident happened at about 4:15 a.m. Sunday at 146 Wright Trail. Several shots were fired into that residence by a passing vehicle as well. No one was injured.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 336-349-9683. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards of up to $1,000 for tips on crimes resulting in arrest.