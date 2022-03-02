 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rockingham Elementary All-County Chorus performs March 18
The Rockingham County Schools will host the 29th+1 annual Elementary All-County Chorus Concert at Reidsville High School on March 18.

The event, which will feature students from elementary schools across the county performing six musical selections, will be under the direction of Jonathan Drye with accompanist Patricia Harden.

Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m. at the high school’s auditorium at 1901 South Park Drive in Reidsville. The concert begins at 6 p.m. and is free to the public. Donations are appreciated.

For more information, call (336) 349-6361.

