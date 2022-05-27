Rockingham’s Smith named as Mid-State 3A Offensive Player of the Year

WENTWORTH – What a difference a year can make – and in Rockingham sophomore soccer player Lauren Smith’s case, she flipped the script with a bookend award from her freshman campaign.

Following her first varsity season, she made an immediate impact and was named the Mid-State 3A Conferences Defensive Player of the year in 2021.

Fast-forward approximately 365 days later and she became the 2022 Mid-State 3A Conferences Offensive Player of the Year.

“It just shows her versatility on the field and she will play anywhere we need her to play . . . actually she came to me and we talked about it because she’s been wanting to play up-top. She plays center-back on her travel team and played center-back for us last year. We lost some seniors and needed some offensive pressure put up-top and she volunteered. She said she’d like to give it a shot and she excelled at it,” Rockingham head soccer coach Timothy Buck said.

Last season she was a valuable stopper, making it tough for the opposition to make it past mid-field. This year she evolved into a dynamic offensive force, leading the Cougars and the Mid-State 3A Conference in goals scored, assists and total points. She scored 43 of the teams 78 goals and added 11 assists during her sophomore campaign.

Buck said it’s not just her ability to play virtually any position, because she devotes herself to the game until the whistle sounds, but it’s also how she carries herself in between plays, doing the little things to make her a team player.

“I think what I like about Lauren the most is she is a solid individual, but when our soccer balls get kicked off the field or at the end of practice she’s always one of the first ones to help us load up and I think that speaks more about her character and her attitude about soccer more than anything. When one of your best players is out there chasing the balls that says a lot and she does that stuff without being asked,” said Buck.

Smith helped lead Rockingham to an impressive 14-4-1 overall record and an 8-2 finish in league play this season.

Thanks in-part for her ability to score, the Cougars won nine in a row to begin the 2022 campaign and closed out the regular season in second place behind undefeated Atkins.

Rockingham hit a little bit of a rough patch mid-season, but closed strong, winning their final four before losing a 1-0 heart-breaker to Northwest Cabarrus in the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs May 16.

Considering RCHS has a relatively young team, graduating just five of 25 players on the roster, the future looks bright for both Smith and the Cougars for the foreseeable future.