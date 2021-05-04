 Skip to main content
Rockingham softball players sign Letters of Intent
Several members of the Rockingham County softball team have signed National Letters of Intent to continue their education and softball careers in college. Amari Broughton will play at Arkansas Pine Bluff; Madison Courts signed to play at Roanoke College; Megan Powell signed to play at Lees-McRae College; Rachel Smith will play at Radford University; and Emily Walker signed with Ferrum College.

