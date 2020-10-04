Angel Tree process a little different this year

The coronavirus pandemic has led to many holiday traditions and events being canceled or postponed, but the Salvation Army of Rockingham County's annual Angel Tree program is one tradition that is still moving full speed ahead.

The registration and giving process may look a little different this year, but organizers are working to make sure this year's Angel Tree is a huge success.

"We expect the numbers of families in need to increase this year due to COVID-19-related closures and unemployment," said Colleen Sovich, public relations and volunteer coordinator for the Salvation Army of Rockingham County. "We will need to rely on our upcoming Red Kettle Challenge efforts, generous individual donors and corporate sponsors to cover expenses for Christmas and all our ongoing programs."

Through the Angel Tree program, the Salvation Army will be able to assist 1,000 to 1,200 children ages 12 or younger and about 100 residents ages 60 and older. This is an approximately 20% increase from previous years. Assistance is available to residents of Rockingham and Caswell counties who are in need of help with providing Christmas gifts for their children, grandchildren or elderly members of their family.