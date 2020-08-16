The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners regular meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday. in the Commissioners Chambers, in the Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Wentworth. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions and social distancing, the live streamed meeting may be seen at the following link: https://rockinghamcountync.municipalone.com/pview.aspx?id=52977&catID=410.
To see the agenda, visit https://rockinghamcountync.municipalone.com/files/documents/BoardofCommissionersPacket08-17-20091353081020AM1526.pdf.
Nina Worth is Rockingham County's new Lead for North Carolina Fellow, and she is busy with various projects in Rockingham County Government for the next year. She is working in administration with Assistant County Manager Paul Murray.
The LFNC program states that it "aims to recruit, train, and place the state’s most promising young leaders in paid local government fellowships as a means of strengthening our public institutions, supporting our local communities, and cultivating a new generation of public service leaders.”
The Rockingham County Animal Shelter has launched its Clear the Shelters initiative.
Dogs are $25 and cats are $10 through Saturday, Aug. 22.
Dogs are $20 and cats are $5 Aug. 24-28.
All animals are free from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 29.
For information, call 336-94-0075.
The Rockingham County Animal Shelter is selling Bow Wow Open Captains Choice golf tournament T-shirts through Sept. 19, the day of the tournament.
Sizes range from small to 2X and the cost is $20 per shirt. They are 100% cotton.
The tournament will be held at Monroeton Golf Course in Reidsville.
To play, call Randy Jones at 336-707-4192.
Run for the Roses, the signature fundraising event for Help Incorporated: Center Against Violence, is set for Sept. 5.
The 11th annual Kentucky Derby fundraiser is going virtual with an online auction beginning Sept. 1 and ending at 9 p.m. Sept. 5.
Pre-Derby Facebook Live activities with staff and partners begin at 6 p.m. Participants may watch the 146th Run for the Roses live.
To help the organizer prepare, participants should dress suitable for the derby, take their photos and post them to www.facebook.com/runfortheroses.
For information, visit https://helpincorporated.org/.
