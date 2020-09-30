Leap of faith brought Velazquez family to Reidsville, retired officer says

Those duties often went beyond classroom instruction. He recalls one little girl who “was pretty much taking care of her younger siblings” because her mom was on drugs.

A compassionate Velazquez intervened to get the child some help and her mother off drugs. He said the last time he saw them, “Mom was working and the kids were doing well.”

The retired Army veteran also enjoys participating in various programs the department has to help people in need.

Each year, the officers and their families do a toy drive for children.

“We will contact the schools and churches and see if there is a needy family in the neighborhood somewhere and go and buy the children stuff for Christmas,” Velazquez said.

“People sometimes give us cash,” he said, adding the officers then get to shop for toys and clothes for the children.

Although he is now retired, Velazquez said he plans to continue working with that project and other departmental community initiatives.

Marty Velazquez and other women from the department also have established “The Wives of The Blue Line,” a program to help officers if they are sick or hurt on the job. They provide food and other necessities for those families.