MADISON — Hot and homebound Rockingham Countians can break the tedium of the pandemic and sign up for the Dan River Boat Race on Aug. 1.
The annual paddling competition launches at 10 a.m that day from the Lindsey Bridge Access Site at 634 Lindsey Bridge Road here and will end at the 704 Bridge Access site. On-site boat rentals will be available.
Check in with your craft between 7:30 and 9:45 a.m.
The race will conclude with an awards ceremony and music on the grounds of Second Seasons Antiques, from 11 a.m. until noon.
Parking and a shuttle are available.
Pre-register for $25 by July 30 or onsite for a $30 fee with the Madison-Mayodan Recreation Dept. or online at www.m-mrec.org. For more information, call: 336-548-2789.. There will be an additional $5 event fee.
Dan River Boat Race: 10 a.m. August 1, Lindsey Bridge Access Site, 634 Lindsey Bridge Road, Madison. Check-in 7:30-9:45 a.m. Race begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 704 Bridge Access site. On-site boat rentals available. Awards and music at Second Seasons Antiques from 11 a.m.-noon. Parking and shuttle available. $25 pre-registration by July 30. $30 on site registration. $5 additional event. Register at Madison-Mayodan Recreation Dept. or online at www.m-mrec.org. Information: 336-548-2789.
