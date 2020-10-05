 Skip to main content
Country Star Marty Raybon performs at Preppy Pirate
EDEN -- A top country music singer/songwriter Marty Raybon graced the Land of Two Rivers Friday with a visit to a local business.

Raybon, of the country music band Shenandoah, performed an acoustic set at Preppy Pirate Outfitters as guests soaked in the sounds of his band's country hits during the boutique's customer appreciation event.

Raybon performed "Sunday in the South" and "Mama Knows", among other Top-40 hits, such as "Church on Cumberland Road."

Following the performance, Raybon took time to meet and greet guests and sign autographs.

A ticketed event had orginally been scheduled for March, but was canceled due to the pandemic.

Raybon also recently performed at the grand opening of Preppy Pirate's new Laurinburg store.

