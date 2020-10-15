County Bookmobile is on the move

The Rockingham County Bookmobile is a great resource during this time of social distancing during the pandemic. Take advantage of this rolling source of reading material at a stop near you:
Rockingham County Bookmobile stops:
Tuesdays:
Eagle's Truck Stop on Hwy. 220, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Wednesdays:
Moore's Store, Bethany, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Thursdays:
French's Store in Ruffin, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
These stops will focus on providing Wi-Fi to citizens livnig in the outskirts of Rockingham County, as well as providing books.
In the interest of safety, the staff will allow only one patron to enter at a time and masks are required.
The Bookmobile will also be at the Rockingham County Governmental Center on the second Friday of each month from 12:00 p.m.- 1:30 p .m. along the circle drive near flags at 371 NC 65, Reidsville.
