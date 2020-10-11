Duke Energy Foundation awards $15K grant to City of Eden's for Matrimony Creek Nature Trail restoration

EDEN — The Duke Energy Foundation on Sept. 29 awarded a $15,000 grant to the City of Eden to use for the restoration of the popular Matrimony Creek Nature Trail located in the western section of the city.

A spring storm caused significant erosion, especially along the northern section of the trail, necessitating its closure.

But with the grant funds, city officials plan to restore the first 3/4 mile of the trail by mid-October. City crews will work with several environmental agencies on a plan to complete repairs to the remaining 3/4 mile span soon after.

Duke Energy in 2018 awarded the city a $100,000 grant from its Duke Energy Water Resources Fund to underwrite the majority of the picturesque nature trail's construction costs. The City of Eden contributed $30,000 of the initial trail development costs.

“We are very pleased that Duke Energy has once again partnered with Eden to help restore this very popular trail,” said Eden's Director of Economic Development Mike Dougherty.

“People from across Rockingham County and southern Virginia have enjoyed this trail.”

Dougherty thanked Duke Energy District Manager Davis Montgomery who was instrumental in supporting the restoration grant.