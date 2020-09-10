COVID-19 has stripped control and predictability from us. We can’t do the things we want, and we aren’t sure when this mess is going to end.
So we’re anxious and depressed and overwhelmed. Many of us are trying to work and parent and keep households running. Many of us are “essential,” which means we have to work in public, putting our health at risk.
It’s a lot to deal with, but there are ways to cope, help others, and shepherd our kids to the other side of all of this.
Speaking to reporters during a recent media briefing, four Duke experts offered advice on getting back some control:
ON AVOIDING UNHEALTHY ROUTINES
Kyle Bourassa, clinical psychology researcher
“Mindfulness, exercise and mental health treatment have been shown to reduce stress over time. That can be very helpful for some people, but we do know from decades of research, and intuitively I think, that changing how we feel is hard. Wouldn’t we all just get rid of our anxiety and stress if we could do that?
“Another useful option is focusing on our health behaviors and making sure we’re taking care of ourselves. For some people that might mean cooking healthier meals. For others, it might be exercise or making sure we get enough sleep.
“It can be very easy to slip into unhealthy routines.”
ON PARENTING
Robin Gurwitch, child psychiatrist
“Parents are doing the best they can. Now you’re balancing the safety concerns with the educational and social/emotional concerns, so parents are truly put in a difficult position sometimes.
"It’s almost like trying to juggle a bunch of balls and then all of a sudden someone throws in a chainsaw as well.
“One of the best predictors of how well your children are going to do is how well their parents are doing.
“Do you have a routine that can help children? Having a regular routine truly helps reduce anxiety. Taking time to take a walk or do something fun or quiet as well as homework time or Zoom time.
“Helping children feel they can control some things.
“When parents are thinking about how they’re coping, think about that -- your child is watching every little thing. Even if you may not totally agree with what the school is doing … children need to see you’re supporting however they have to learn right now.”
ON TAKING CONTROL IN YOUR PERSONAL LIFE
Timothy Strauman, psychology and neuroscience professor
“There’s a difference between saying, ‘I personally myself am responsible for fixing the problem,’ versus, ‘I’m one small part of a solution, but I can still be part of a solution.’ Each of us can look into our daily circumstances .. but make choices that in some small way make us feel a small part of the solution.
“We’re wearing masks. We’re protecting ourselves and other people. We’re choosing wisely among a set of options which, may not be a great set of options.
ON THE STRUGGLES OF ESSENTIAL WORKERS
Anna Gassman-Pines, public policy professor
“For hourly service workers, a lot of them being essential workers, they were in a situation even before the pandemic where a key part of their adult life was often very unpredictable and out of their own control. Back in 2019, before this pandemic started, we were already seeing there were regular changes to people’s work schedules that happened at the last minute and were completely unanticipated.
“Those work schedule changes have nearly doubled (in the pandemic.)
“When you don’t know when you’re going to be working or for how long, that’s creating a tremendous amount of additional stress for these families. For hourly workers, if they don’t work, they don’t have earnings. So it has serious implications for families’ financial wellbeing.
“For a lot of the essential workers we’ve been hearing a lot about during this pandemic, things were already very unpredictable and unstable and this pandemic has worsened that.
“The policy supports that were in place during the really acute phase of the crisis have gone away now. This includes, for example, the pandemic unemployment compensation. That support, along with the one-time payment to families, have gone away.
“That’s also increased families’ financial strain in ways connected to their mental health.”
ON CHILDREN AND ISOLATION
Gurwitch
“Social relationships are incredibly important.
“Helping think through some new ways to make (virtual) connections. It may be, when we take a walk, can we socially distance and each put sidewalk art out.
“With teens, it may be thinking about being socially distant but be together in a small group. For teachers too, helping to recognize that on top of all the academics they need to do, part of what they need to do is think about how to create small group activities, how to promote exchanges between students to increase those social opportunities.
“This is where we get creative. This is where we also include children. For children, the drive-by birthday parties have really been wonderful...''
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.