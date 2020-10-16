Early voting off to a strong start

Rockingham County's early voting began Thursday with 4,372 citizens casting their ballots. Madison-Mayodan Public Library's polling site saw steady lines throughout the day.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Rockingham County's early voting began Thursday with 4,372 citizens casting their ballots. Madison-Mayodan Public Library's polling site saw steady lines throughout the day.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
EDEN — The Duke Energy Foundation on Sept. 29 awarded a $15,000 grant to the City of Eden to use for the restoration of the popular Matrimony …
WENTWORTH — Two Rockingham County centenarians received one of the state's most prestigious honors from during a meeting of the county commissioners.
REIDSVILLE — Fairview Baptist Church invites little candy hunters and their parents to stop by for a fun Halloween Trunk-A-Treat event in the …
The numbers around COVID-19 can seem overwhelming. Is it spreading? Where in North Carolina is COVID-19 spreading fastest? How is COVID-19 imp…
The Rockingham County Bookmobile is a great resource during this time of social distancing during the pandemic. Take advantage of this rolling…
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC — Rockingham County Arts Council is accepting applications for North Carolina CARES for Arts grants through Nov. 9, 2020.
WENTWORTH — Three residents of Eden’s Brian Health and Rehabilitation Center lost their lives to COVID-19 this week, bringing to 11 the total …