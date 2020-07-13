In 18 years of writing this column, I’ve included personal information only once before. But today, I felt I had something worthy of sharing. My daughter-in-law Iryna is a Ukrainian immigrant. On July 4, 2020, she wrote this on her Facebook page:
“Ten years ago, July 4, 2010, I moved to the USA, young and naïve. I spoke broken English,had no place to live, no job, and $300 in my pocket (which seemed like a million to me). It has been a wild ride with lots of ups and downs. I was scared and doubtful so many times. But, it was the best decision I have ever made. I have the best friends and support system, an amazing husband and family behind me. I own my own business, but the biggestaccomplishment out of it all is my beautiful daughter Cora Evelyn.
Happy first 4th of July Binky (their affectionate name for Cora) and Happy 10th American anniversary to me. Happy Independence Day everyone. So thankful for this country.’’
Iryna started her American sojourn as a hotel housekeeper in Williamsburg, Va. She was so poor, she could not afford a hotel room with a microwave. So, she and her Ukrainian friend would buy hot dogs at the supermarket and cook them in the lobby microwave of the hotel where they worked.
Nest, she began working at restaurants, and I mean really worked. She would constantly take double shifts at multiple restaurants. My son John and Iryna were fortunate to meet one another six years ago and they were married in 2017. Cora Evelyn arrived on December 5, 2019, our first human grandchild (we have many cherished canine and feline ones). She is beyond wonderful.
On the eve of her marriage, one of Iryna’s friends noted on her Facebook page that Iryna deserves the best life can give her. She now owns a restaurant in downtown Hampton, Va., and is co-owner of several rental properties. John and Iryna are about to purchase their first home together. They are a great pair and madly in love with their sweet daughter.
Iryna is one of the hardest working human beings I have ever met. She is a lovely, caring and smart woman who seized the opportunity to be successful that America offers to those willing to work diligently toward their goals.
Recently, the country has come under intense criticism and been subjected to violence. All of us should remember that America, for all of its faults, remains the best hope for people seeking a better life. My daughter-in -law proves it.
