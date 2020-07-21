EDEN — The City of Eden was forced to announce cancellations of some of its most lucrative events for late summer and fall, due to mounting COVID-19 infections across the region and state.
With soaring infection rates, the state still faces limits and restrictions on large gahterings that effect its ability to host hallmark events, such as the city’s annual September Riverfest.
“The uncertainty of not knowing how many people will be allowed to gather makes it very difficult to responsibly fundraise, plan and facilitate such a large festival,” said Eden’s Coordinator of Special Events and Tourism, Cindy Adams of the 17th annual street and river gala.
“RiverFest requires months of planning which has been put on hold since COVID-19 surfaced in mid-March,’’ Adams said. “Also, we cannot ask area businesses to financially support this festival through sponsorships when so many are struggling. Finally, the sheer number of attendees that normally attend this event makes responsible social distancing almost impossible.”
Other cancelled events include:
- Shaggin’ on Fieldcrest in July.
- Touch A Truck in August
- Grown and Gathered Farm to Table Dinner in August
Despite the disappointment of having to cancel these events Adams said she is committed to making them shine in 2021. “We promise to plan the biggest RiverFest event ever in 2021,” sais Adams. “This is Eden’s signature festival and we always seek ways to make it more exciting and enjoyable for the thousands who attend each year.”
Recognizing that Eden and Rockingham County residents are still eager to attend outdoor functions, city officials have, however, planned several new and smaller activities for the public to enjoy:
- Butterfly Trail and Otter Habitat Celebrations: These events will take place sometime in August, allowing people to celebrate additions to the popular Smith River Greenway.
- Diva Night: An Historic Eden event for women with shopping, food and beverages at downtown businesses. The date will soon be announced.
The Great River Race: This event will take place on Sept. 19 on the Dan River. Participants may race their homemade craft from the newly-constructed Klyce Street River Access Point to the Leaksville Landing. The race will likely be included in future Riverfests, organizers said
- .
- Reynolds Brewing Smith River Otter Run: A race along the Smith River Greenway, ending at Reynolds Brewery, located at 354 W. Meadow Road. The date will soon be announced.
For more information on all Eden festivals, visit www.exploreedennc.com or the Explore Eden NC Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.