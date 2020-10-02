 Skip to main content
Empty the Shelters adoptions through Saturday
In 2019, the Rockingham County Animal Shelter was able to adopt, transfer and return to owner 2,599 animals.

 Photo courtesy of the Rockingham County Animal Shelter.

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Animal Shelter is participating through Saturday in a nationwide pet adoption initiative called Empty the Shelters.

On Friday and Saturday, adoption fees for dogs will be reduced to $25, while fees for cats will be $5.

The shelter will be open for adoptions from 1-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, contact Rescue & Adoption Coordinator Ashton Katzer or Rockingham County Animal Shelter Direcotr Brittany Flynn at (336) 394-0075.

Nationwide, 160 shelters are reducing adoption fees during the BISSELL Pet Foundation-sponsored event.

