Good Stewards Bring Quality Documentary Film Series to Stoneville

STONEVILLE — The Good Stewards conservation group has figured out a way to bring safe, educational entertainment to Rockingham County in the face of the pandemic.

The organization recently secured a grant through Working Films' Rural Cinema initiative that will help the GSRC bring educational and entertaining documentaries to the big screen at Stoneville Memorial Park's Amphitheatre beginning Oct. 2.

The Working Films project supports organizations that serve rural communities throughout the U.S. by helping promote social and environmental justice through film.

DRK was one of seven agencies that won grant funds, training and equipment for showing films free to the public.

Good Stewards, with the added support of the Town of Stoneville, will show four films this year and hopes to continue the project in the future.

The group chose films they believe will increase awareness about vital socioeconomic, environmental and cultural issues.

With safety in mind, organizers will prepare a socially distanced grid where moviegoers can come to the outdoor venue with lawn chairs or blankets. Folks are encouraged to order takeout suppers from local restaurants that have suffered economic loss during the pandemic.

Free popcorn is another bonus at the evening shows, which will end with a panel discussion. And the group is offering a special treat showing of "Lorax" on Halloween night.

"We're excited about the opportunity to both create awareness and education on issues of importance but also a safe, fun, free thing for our community members to do during the pandemic and afterwards,'' said Stesha Warren of Stoneville, who serves as secretary for the Good Stewards.