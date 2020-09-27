Infection rate continues decline, but health officials warn of tricky fall

This week in Rockingham County, cases reached 1,209, up 95 in a week.

Hospitalizations were back up to 29 on Friday from 22 earlier in the week. And deaths stood at 22.

From Sept. 11 to Friday, county cases grew by 92 from 1022 to 1114. Hospitalizations boomeranged from 34 at the first of the week down to 25 by Friday.

In Rockingham, some 776 of the county’s patients have recovered since the start of the pandemic. And 382 are home recovering, county statistics show.

The county of 91,000 has conducted 18,056 tests to date.

Infectious disease experts caution that there may be many more infected patients than are tested. They forecast that for every known positive case of COVID-19, there are likely 10-20 times more. And a high percentage of cases— between 25-40%— are likely asymptomatic, meaning a person who is ill and highly contagious may not show symptoms of the disease.

Health stats show 670 of the county's coronavirus patients are over 40, while 492 are below. Ages were not specified for 47 patients.

Statewide, 198,189 people have contracted COVID-19 and 3,356 have died.