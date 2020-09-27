Infection rate continues decline, but health officials warn of tricky fall

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County's COVID-19 cases increased by roughly the same rate over the past two weeks, marking a continued decline from a troubling 10% positive rate three weeks back.
Last week, the percent positive rate had declined to 6.8%. And by Friday it had dropped to 6%, just one point above the 5% Centers for Disease Control deems a manageable rate of infection for a community.
With the good news, though, health officials statewide and locally are bracing for a possible resurgence of infections as cold weather approaches and nippy temperatures send more people inside.
Susan Young, the county's interim public health director, has said she is also watching closely to see how the Sept. 21 return to part-time learning at the county's public school campuses will affect infection rates.
One local nurse practitioner is encouraged by the fact that more folks are donning masks without complaint, but he urges the community to be even more diligent in their safety routines.
"I believe, in Rockingham County, residents are finally taking the pandemic more serious,'' said Jason Vaughn, who sees patients at the James Austin Health Clinic in Eden.
"Sadly still, we are faced with another 20,000 plus deaths between now and the end of November,'' Vaughn said of projected national casualties from COVID-19.
"There have been global increases, as well, and some speculation of a second wave in other nations. We have to continue to trust the data and science,'' he said.
"Even with some mixed messaging, as with the CDC guidelines, it is important to mask up, avoid large crowds when possible and dont forget to wash hands,'' Vaughn said.
And flu shots are key to further protecting one's immunity, Vaughn said, urging everyone to get the innoculation before the end of October.
"The virus remains deadly and does not seem to be letting up or leveling off,'' he said.
Governor Roy Cooper recently lifted pandemic restrictions for in-person learning for pre-K-5 students, though robust safety measures will be in place for such a return.
RCS Superintendent Rodney Shotwell is expected during Monday's meeting to propose to the county's school board members that the district consider Oct. 26 and Nov. 16 as potential return dates.
His rationale: waiting gives the district enough time to fully organize for COVID-19 safety and prevention.
Waiting until Oct. 26 would give most of the districts schools a full month to get used to operating under Plan B guidelines before moving to Plan A, Shotwell notes in a memo to the board for discussion.
The superintendent proposed Nov. 16 as an alternate start date in order to give Dillard Academy, which operates on a unique calendar, the benefit of five weeks of Plan B practice, Shotwell wrote in the memo.
The November date would further help RCS transportation officials ready busses for elementary rider routes, Shotwell wrote.
The governor's Plan A won't limit the number of students in classrooms, but schools will be required to screen kids for COVID-19, ensure they wear masks, and offer remote learning options to children whose families are vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Out of 3,356 COVID-related deaths in North Carolina, only four have been in people younger than 25, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The agency has found 47 coronavirus cases linked to schools, eight clusters (three or more infected people in a small area) and zero deaths in the younger group.
This week in Rockingham County, cases reached 1,209, up 95 in a week.
Hospitalizations were back up to 29 on Friday from 22 earlier in the week. And deaths stood at 22.
From Sept. 11 to Friday, county cases grew by 92 from 1022 to 1114. Hospitalizations boomeranged from 34 at the first of the week down to 25 by Friday.
In Rockingham, some 776 of the county’s patients have recovered since the start of the pandemic. And 382 are home recovering, county statistics show.
The county of 91,000 has conducted 18,056 tests to date.
Infectious disease experts caution that there may be many more infected patients than are tested. They forecast that for every known positive case of COVID-19, there are likely 10-20 times more. And a high percentage of cases— between 25-40%— are likely asymptomatic, meaning a person who is ill and highly contagious may not show symptoms of the disease.
Health stats show 670 of the county's coronavirus patients are over 40, while 492 are below. Ages were not specified for 47 patients.
Statewide, 198,189 people have contracted COVID-19 and 3,356 have died.
Individuals who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider to discuss their health so appropriate steps can be taken to protect themselves and others. Testing sites are available throughout the county.
For more information from the Rockingham County Health Dept., visit: www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
