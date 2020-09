Most every fall, folks in Rockingham County roll out the hay bales and construct charming and quirky sculptures to decorate for autumn. The tradition started with the advent of Mayodan's annual "Hayodan" celebration, a fall festival and competition for the best hay bale creation. The contest runs from Oct. 1-Nov. 1. To enter your creation, contact Mayodan Town Hall or the Mayodan Arts Center at (336) 427-7788 and obtain an entry form.