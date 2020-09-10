WENTWORTH — The staff and leadership of the Museum and Archives of Rockingham County (MARC) have utilized the months of COVID-19 restrictions and closure to focus on the future of the museum, administrators said.
Staff members have worked to improve museum processes, particularly regarding archives and outreach.
As a result, the MARC is seeking interested individuals to participate in several new volunteer and internship opportunities.
And the positions are designed to be mutually beneficial both to the MARC and to the individuals who join the organization's volunteer team.
The museum seeks students or recent graduates who are in need of real-world work experience. Additionally, the MARC needs help from individuals with some time to spare who might enjoy trying a new venture.
“Our volunteer program is a great way to contribute through heritage preservation and public engagement and to gain valuable transferable skills and experience to succeed within any industry,'' said MARC Executive Director Matthew Titchiner.
And Titchiner speaks from experience, having first entered the museum field in his native England as a volunteer.
The MARC will provide all training for interns and volunteers and will offer some opportunities that may be done remotely from home via computer.
Available positions include:
• Social Media and Branding Volunteer Internship
• Graphic Design Volunteer
• Historical Footage Digitization Volunteer
• Education Programming Volunteer
• Historical Research Volunteer
• Volunteer Event Assistant
• Volunteer Tour Guides
• Volunteer Reception Greeters
• Collections and Archives Volunteers
The MARC is located in the old courthouse building in Wentworth. The GPS address is 1086 NC Highway 65, Reidsville. If you or someone you know is interested in learning more about these opportunities, contact the museum at: info@themarconline.org, by phone (336) 634-4949, or on our Facebook page.
