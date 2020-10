The Lochness Monster has surfaced along N.C. 135, just opposite McMichael High School in Mayodan. The enormous hay bale amphibian features multiple bales and plenty of green spray paint and is up for judging as an entry in the Seventh Annual Hayodan Hay Bale Sculpture Event that concludes Nov. 1. For information about how to enter, pick up applications at Mayodan Art Center or Mayodan Town Hall. Or call: (336) 427-7788.