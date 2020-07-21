MADISON — Sure, some might consider it nothing but a barbershop.
But Darren Dalton hopes the business he’s got planned for this western Rockingham County township becomes so much more.
“I don’t want it to be just a hair shop,” said Dalton, a Madison native. “I want it to be a place that helps with the revitalization of Madison.”
And by carrying on a family legacy of hair design, Dalton also wants his Madtown Barber Shop & Salon in the Rockingham Square Shopping Center to serve as a memorial to honor his late cousin, Michael Webster.
In 2017, in one of the town’s most violent crimes, Webster was stabbed outside his own Mayo Street barber shop following an altercation with Tahj R. Parker. Webster later died of his injuries. Parker, of Mayodan, was convicted of second-degree murder in 2019 after pleading guilty to the crime in Rockingham County Superior Court.
“It hurt, man, it hurt,” Dalton, 44, said of the loss. “He was a good friend, more than a cousin.”
Parker, 25, was sentenced to a minimum of nearly 14 years in prison.{
Establishing his 980-square-foot shop is also a way for Dalton to start anew since being laid off from his longtime job at Southeastern Furniture in Greensboro earlier this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, he explained.
A graduate of Greensboro’s Gate City Barber School, Dalton, who is Black, plans to have a diverse shop for people of color and for white clientele.
He will also offer services for women and his shop features a partition toward the back behind which women can get cuts and color.
“I don’t want to be known as a predominately Black shop,” Dalton said. “We’ll be open for straight hair and curly hair.”
Madtown’s next-door neighbor is Always and Forever Florist, a longtime fixture in Rockingham Square.
Dalton, who graduated from McMichael High School in 1994, was raised in Madison and said he has fond memories of his childhood and the town. But like a lot of the people who grew up here, he moved away not long after high school.
“You get older, move away, then look back and realize how cool it was,” Dalton said of his hometown.
For the past 17 years he worked as a sales manager with Southeastern, raising his sons, Darrien, 17, and Jacob, 12, with his wife, Kenyada.
Dalton said his mother, Lovetta Webster of Madison, questions him about the possibility of his moving back just about every time he visits.
“She’d love to see me back living here,” said Dalton, the son of Dwayne Dalton of Stokesdale.
While he isn’t ready to take that step just yet, Dalton said his opening Madtown should go a long way toward making his mother a happy woman.
Dalton’s enthusiasm is tempered with his recognition of the risks inherent in opening a new business in the midst of a global health crisis.
And Rockingham Square isn’t the booming shopping center it once was when it was home to a Byrd’s grocery store and other thriving businesses.
Today, the center has mostly empty stores, with Always and Forever as one of the few businesses to remain open for any length of time.
But Dalton said he’d like to help revitalize the shopping center, the Town of Madison, and its youth.
He hopes his business attracts customers from neighboring communities— people who’ll come to Madison for a haircut, then stop elsewhere to spend money and give the economy a needed boost.
If his barbershop is successful enough, Dalton hopes to award scholarships to deserving young people from the Madison-Mayodan community who might not otherwise be able to afford college.
The T-shirts Dalton had printed in anticipation of his barbershop’s grand opening spell out his dream in bright red: “Building Madison back one head at a time.’’
If anyone is able to pull off all he’s hoping for, it’s Dalton, said Ryan Brown, Dalton’s cousin.
Brown is one of four “Madtown Members,” individuals Dalton has recruited to help spread the word of his plans and convince community members to become believers.
“Darren is a great guy, he’s always had a great business mind,” Brown said. “The town needs the shop. It’ll be a great thing for everyone.”
The other Madtown Members are Lamar Tatum, Christina Dalton and Nikkiya Fulp.
With the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions hampering the opening of many businesses, Dalton hopes for a grand opening by late August or mid-September. But first, he’d like to see the state enter Phase 3 of its reopening plans, Dalton said.
In any event, he promised, it’s going to happen.
“I’m so excited, man, I can’t wait.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.