Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award presented to two Rockingham centenarians Monday

WENTWORTH — Two Rockingham County centenarians received one of the state's most prestigious honors from during a meeting of the county commissioners.

North Carolina governors have long bestowed the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award to individuals who show extraordinary character and effort and demonstrate exceptional service to strengthen their community.

Rockingham County Commissioners Chairman Mark Richardson and Vice Chairman Charlie Hall, joined with commissioners Kevin Berger, Reece Pyrtle and Craig Travis to present the framed awards on behalf of Governor Roy Cooper to Paul Prewitt of Eden and Riley Rankin of Reidsville.

Prewitt, a WWII hero and former U.S. Army technical sergeant, was conferred a Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honor by the French government last year. Rankin, also a WWII hero, was a U.S. Army Staff Sergeant.

