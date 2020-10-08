 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award presented to two Rockingham centenarians Monday
0 comments

Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award presented to two Rockingham centenarians Monday

WENTWORTH — Two Rockingham County centenarians received one of the state's most prestigious honors from during a meeting of the county commissioners.

North Carolina governors have long bestowed the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award to individuals who show extraordinary character and effort and demonstrate exceptional service to strengthen their community.

Rockingham County Commissioners Chairman Mark Richardson and Vice Chairman Charlie Hall, joined with commissioners Kevin Berger, Reece Pyrtle and Craig Travis to present the framed awards on behalf of Governor Roy Cooper to Paul Prewitt of Eden and Riley Rankin of Reidsville.

Prewitt, a WWII hero and former U.S. Army technical sergeant, was conferred a Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honor by the French government last year. Rankin, also a WWII hero, was a U.S. Army Staff Sergeant.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Heavy lifting
Lifestyles

Heavy lifting

There's plenty of heavy lifting daily as work crews move boulders and create a complex weir system as part of the restoration effort at Lindse…

+3
No way out of state hospitals for some elderly psychiatric patients
Lifestyles

No way out of state hospitals for some elderly psychiatric patients

  • 10 min to read

State psychiatric hospital are caring for too many elderly people with dementia who cannot care for themselves and whose behavior has become too violent or unmanageable for others to care for them. When the limited number of beds are filled by people who don’t need to be in a hospital, fewer beds are open for those who do.