EDEN — An aptly named P.I.C.K. program is offering free banjo, fiddle and guitar lessons to public school youngsters in third-fifth grades here.
Registration for Piedmont Instrument Classes for Kids, or P.I.C.K., runs through Thursday. And the online after-school music lessons will pair kids with instructors through the non-profit Piedmont Folk Legacies program.
An application form can be found at: https://forms.gle/UdYrFruR6YvoDTR28 and takes about five minutes to complete. All applications are due by 5 p.m. on Sept. 10.
The number of participants in the program is limited, so parents and guardians are encouraged to apply for students as soon as possible.
The P.I.C.K. program, which is 100% free, includes loaner instruments. While teaching students the technical aspects of playing stringed instruments, instructors will also educate kids about their connection to the region's rich musical heritage and the legacy of the region's folk music.
The Piedmont Folk Legacies program is made possible through a partnership with the Rockingham County Education Foundation and financial support by the Reidsville Area Foundation, Home Trust Bank, Sheetz, and numerous private donations.
Founded in 2019, P.I.C.K. aims its focus at fostering the next generation of Piedmont musicians who will build on Rockingham County's strong rural musical heritage and culture.
The P.I.C.K team, through instruction and encouragement, uses traditional music to positively enhance the lives of the children of Rockingham County.
Their goal is to enhance learning experiences that continue rich cultural traditions for generations to come.
For more information about Piedmont Instrument Classes for Kids, visithttp://facebook.com/RockCoPick.
