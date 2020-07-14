REIDSVILLE
Who would have thought this little Southern town would hit the bigs as a main stage for the art of world class bodypainting?
It happened last week when on Friday, a portion of the World Bodypainting Festival was hosted at a downtown home studio as part of the Austria-based 21st annual contest’s effort to broadcast from major artistic hubs worldwide as the pandemic interrupted their usual European summit.
WBF chose 19 competitive “Hotspots,’’ including three in the U.S. — Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Reidsville.
Rome, Berlin, Barcelona, Seoul, and Auckland were among the international cities chosen.
And on Friday, from the 5,000-square-foot home of body paint artists Chad and Dianna Canterbury at 408 Main Street downtown, seven artists and their models created remarkable interpretations of the contest’s central theme: “Psychedelic Circus.’’
Madelyn Greco, a five-time world champion bodypaint artist, along with her husband Scott Fray, helped host the event, which was broadcast live on Facebook and Instagram and on national television in Austria.
Greco usually serves as the world championship host in Austria each year, and along with Fray, has competed, judged, taught, lectured and exhibited at the festival since 2010. The couple are something of an institution at the world event, having been married on the main stage there in 2015.
“We are thrilled that Reidsville has been named one of the competitive ‘Hotspots’ for the 2020 World Bodypainting Festival, no doubt due to the efforts of our own Scott Fray and Madelyn Greco,” said Reidsville Mayor Jay Donecker. “We are so proud that these award-winning bodypainting artists have made Reidsville their home and have brought such a prestigious honor to our city. They have contributed to our city on so many levels, including inviting others to live here!”
Greco was delighted with the high level of professionalism in contestants’ work and the honor to host in her new hometown.
“It is obviously really special for Reidsville. It’s cool to participate in an event that we’re used to doing in Austria, but here.’’
Artists with models of their choosing, observed social distancing protocols during the Friday competition, masking as much as possible, and working in taped off quadrants away from other creative teams, Greco said.
By being tapped by the international competition as a “Hotspot,’’ the art form can’t help but continue to thrive in Rockingham County, Greco said. And the community of artists Greco and Fray and the Canterburys have
drawn in to the art will continue to multiply, she forecasts. “I think absolutely it’s just a natural outgrowth of who we are,’’ said Greco, who with Fray hosts major national body paint competitions and organized the Carolina Bodypainting Guild.
“We’ve been able to engage a lot of local artists and … really empowered a lot of people to pick up a brush and fall in love with the art form.’’
Holly Larkin, known as Holly Days, is a veteran face painter and body paint artist who moved in recent years to Asheboro from her native Connecticut. She and her husband Ryan have found a rich community of artists here that she says rival her connections near New York City.
“Finding all these amazing artists … I’ve been really lucky,’’ said Larkin, who with her model Amie Blu, placed 35th in the world championship category for sponge and brush art Friday. “It’s amazing how much culture and comradery there is down here.’’
During nearly eight hours of painting on Friday, Larkin used theatrical-grade body paint in rich hues to execute a lyrical, living circus on the body of Blu. The design was alive with pink elephants, acrobats, clowns, and accoutrements, such as a headdress and ring of fire with spray-painted flames that looped hidden plumbing pipe.
The joy for Larkin is seeing how her models grow into her designs and are transformed by the experience.
“I had one model who was so shy. I painted her up and by the end of it, she was walking around outside and had a different persona, almost. It’s amazing to see what transforming people ... making this thing come to life in such an interactive way, can do.’’
