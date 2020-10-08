RCAC accepting applications for North Carolina Cares for Arts Grants

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC — Rockingham County Arts Council is accepting applications for North Carolina CARES for Arts grants through Nov. 9, 2020.
The North Carolina General Assembly designated $9.4 million federal CARES Act funds for arts councils and arts organizations to mitigate business disruptions caused by COVID-19.
The North Carolina Arts Council will distribute these funds on a per-capita basis to all North Carolina counties with a population of less than one million people. In many counties, local arts councils will receive the funds and then sub-grant a portion of the county allotment to eligible recipients.
Non-profit art organizations and organizations that have arts as a core part of programming (at least 25%), including individual artists and/or unincorporated arts groups, areeligible to apply to for a grant to offset business disruption and/or expenses incurred due to COVID-19 between March 1 and Dec. 30, 2020.
“Rockingham County Arts Council is committed to racial and ethnic equity in the arts. We alsoencourage art groups that do not have a formal non-profit status but have arts at the center of their programming and mission to apply,” according to Jenny Edwards, Executive Director of Rockingham County Arts Council.
The following expenses can be considered: paid salaries and benefits (including contractors), on-going operating expenses, costs associated with canceling programs and creating virtual programs, and COVID-related safety and cleaning measures. Applicants must provide documentation as evidence for expenses.
Documents such as receipts, bills, invoices, monthly financial statements, and payroll ledgers will be considered.
Revenue losses are not considered for mitigation in this grant program. North Carolina CARES for Arts funding cannot reimburse expenses already paid for by other federal relief funds such as PPP loans, direct grants from the NEA, and stimulus grants issued by the North Carolina Arts Council.
Application forms and grant guidelines are available on the Rockingham County Arts Council website at rcarts.org.
Applications must be received no later than Nov. 9.
For questions or more information, contact Jenny Edwards at director@rcarts or visit rcarts.org.
About the Rockingham County Arts Council:
Rockingham County Arts Council (RCAC) is a designated partner of The North Carolina Arts Council and committed to promoting and supporting the arts for all Rockingham County residents. RCAC supports local artists and fellow art organizations by developing performance and exhibit opportunities and providing funding and programming support. We are the proud parents of the Rockingham County Youth Arts Council and founding members of the RoCo Art Alliance.
About the North Carolina Arts Council:
The North Carolina Arts Council builds on our state’s longstanding love of the arts, leading the way to a more vibrant future.
The Arts Council is an economic catalyst, fueling a thriving nonprofit creative sector that generates $2.12 billion in annual direct economic activity.
The Arts Council also sustains diverse arts expression and traditions while investing in innovative approaches to art-making. The North Carolina Arts Council has proven to be a champion for youth by cultivating tomorrow’s creative citizens through arts education. www.NCArts.org.
