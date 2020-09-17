RCC's Historic VIllage gets 34th Quilt Trail square

WENTWORTH - Rain fell steadily, but a bright yellow star shown through from atop an historic barn here Thursday morning.

The day marked a celebration of collaboration between students, faculty and staff of Rockingham Community College and Rockingham County's Tourism Development Authority.

Their goal: the creation of a vibrant quilt square to add as the 34th piece of the colorful patchwork that is the Rockingham County Quilt Trail.

As the rain trickled down on the crowd of about 10 spectators, they huddled beneath tents, masked and observing social distancing rules while waiting for the unveiling of the painted work by student Hannia Adame Riquelme’s piece.

Assistant professor of fine arts, Phil Haralam, contacted Adame Riquelme earlier this year to see if she would have interest in helping create an addition to the trail which celebrates historic landmarks across the county with fanciful takes on traditional textile quilt designs by local artists.

An associate of fine arts student, Adame Riquelme was chosen not only because of her advanced skill, but because of her ability to "run with a vision,'' college leaders said in a press release.

The finished 4-foot square is comprised of eight pine boards and hung by a chain high along the side of a log structure named the Tobacco Factory, part of RCC's Historical Village.

Built in 1851, the cabin was donated to RCC by the estate of Ethel Butler and restored in 1993 and 1994. Find the village tucked behind RCC’s tennis courts along County Home Road in Reidsville.