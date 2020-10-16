Reidsville Showcase to bring major entertainment acts to historic theater.

REIDSVILLE — The once glamorous Rockingham Theatre on Gilmer Street here will soon open curtains again — this time for some of the nation's top musical acts.
Reidsville economic development officials announced this week that Brown Entertainment, LLC, has bought the shuttered Rockingham and plans to convert the 90-year-old moviehouse into the Reidsville Showcase at Rockingham Theatre, a regional hot spot for live music shows from top recording artists.
Firm owners Dewey and Leslie Brown worked on the plan with the City of Reidsville for about a year, officials announced Tuesday, touting the space as Rockingham County's new top tourism draw. They plan to open for business sometime in 2021.
And the Browns have experience with launching such ventures in smaller towns. They successfully transformed a similar theater in Liberty, N.C., population about 2,700.
The Liberty Showcase boasts a roster of top bluegrass and country chart-topping artists scheduled through next spring. Among them are Ricky Skaggs, Pam Tillis, Aaron Tippin and Tracy Byrd. And the Browns anticipate the sister venues to host many of the same artists.
“Concerts held in this type of venue offer a different experience than a larger venue,'' Leslie Brown said in a news release.
"Fans can enjoy their favorite recording artists in an intimate and personal performance space. Audience size is limited and there’s not a bad seat in the house.''
The project includes further plans to expand to the adjacent Mural Park Building and create larger ticket and refreshment areas and dressing rooms for artists, city officials said. Plus developers say they will add a second floor to the Mural Park Building with space for dining and offices in the small city of nearly 15,000.
“I am excited the Browns will be rejuvenating one of Reidsville’s crown jewels,'' Mayor Jay Donecker said of the venture. "This is a dream coming true in which we return to having our Rockingham Theater being the center of our downtown entertainment district as it was 90 years ago. The City Council has been diligent in ensuring that the theatre and Mural Building be something that would benefit our downtown and our citizens as well as the entire county, and we think this project will be exactly what we worked hard to make happen.”
Tim Robertson’s family had owned the theatre, affectionately known as "The Rock,'' since 1993. The Robertsons operated the theater until repair costs became overwhelming and forced closure in July 2019.
Tim's father, the late David Robertson, had taken pride in being able to restore the magic of the once opulent "movie palace'' where many Rockingham Countians took in their first talking pictures during the Depression era.
“Our family also wanted to ensure whoever purchased the theatre would continue to bring our father’s vison to life and keep his legacy going. We could not be happier,” Robertson said in a news release.
City Marketer Judy Yarbrough helped shepherd the project over the past year.
"It takes time and a lot of planning to make these projects become a reality,'' Yarbrough said in a release. "Reidsville Showcase is going to put feet on the streets and heads in our beds, which means more revenues for our businesses and our city. It also brings a very unique piece to our quality of life story. It’s a ‘win-win’ for everyone and will be one of the biggest indoor tourist attractions in the city and the county,'' Yarbrough said.
Built by W.H. Hendrix Sr., the Rockingham Theatre opened just two weeks after the stock market crash of 1929 plummeted the nation into the Great Depression.
The founder's son, the late Bill Hendrix of Reidsville, ran "The Rock" during its heyday. And he became a fixture in the lives of the region's young people who piled in on weekends for double features and popcorn.
“We are beyond blessed to have this opportunity to place a second Showcase in Reidsville ...,'' said Leslie Brown. "We could not be more encouraged by the city and our patrons. We appreciate that more than words can express. We are looking forward to the grand opening of The Reidsville Showcase Theatre!”
Reidsville's economic health will bolster the region, said Robin Yount, Rockingham County Tourism Manager.
“The announcement of Reidsville Showcase is very exciting not only to Reidsville, but also for the entire county," Yount said in a release.
"This will be a major contribution to the tourism industry in Rockingham County, and is important for the benefits it brings to our community. It not only contributes towards more economic activities, but also generates more employment, revenues and plays a significant role in development within our county.''
For more information about the project, contact Yarbrough at 336-349-1099 or Brown Entertainment at 336-622-3844.
