Reidsville Showcase to bring major entertainment acts to historic theater.

The project includes further plans to expand to the adjacent Mural Park Building and create larger ticket and refreshment areas and dressing rooms for artists, city officials said. Plus developers say they will add a second floor to the Mural Park Building with space for dining and offices in the small city of nearly 15,000.

“I am excited the Browns will be rejuvenating one of Reidsville’s crown jewels,'' Mayor Jay Donecker said of the venture. "This is a dream coming true in which we return to having our Rockingham Theater being the center of our downtown entertainment district as it was 90 years ago. The City Council has been diligent in ensuring that the theatre and Mural Building be something that would benefit our downtown and our citizens as well as the entire county, and we think this project will be exactly what we worked hard to make happen.”

Tim Robertson’s family had owned the theatre, affectionately known as "The Rock,'' since 1993. The Robertsons operated the theater until repair costs became overwhelming and forced closure in July 2019.

Tim's father, the late David Robertson, had taken pride in being able to restore the magic of the once opulent "movie palace'' where many Rockingham Countians took in their first talking pictures during the Depression era.