Rockingham County libraries reopen with restrictions

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Library Director Michael Roche reopened library branches on Monday with limited access and a return to regular schedules.

The branches had been closed to the public for months in an effort to protect patrons and staff from contracting COVID-19, Roche explained.

Since Aug. 17, libraries have been reopened for limited hours to school children and their caregivers to give kids access to computers and other resources for remote learning.

“We will continue having student access for everyone going to school,” Roche said. “Now we are opening to our patrons on a limited basis. We look forward to having you back!”

The director outlined continued pandemic safety protocols the library system will follow:

*Individuals who are sick should refrain from visiting.

*A limit of 20 patrons will be admitted to libraries at one time.

*Patrons will be limited to a one-hour stay.

*Computer access will be limited.

*All visitors must wear face masks to enter and throughout stay in the library building.

*Face shields are acceptable.