Rockingham County libraries reopen with restrictions

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Library Director Michael Roche reopened library branches on Monday with limited access and a return to regular schedules.
The branches had been closed to the public for months in an effort to protect patrons and staff from contracting COVID-19, Roche explained.
Since Aug. 17, libraries have been reopened for limited hours to school children and their caregivers to give kids access to computers and other resources for remote learning.
“We will continue having student access for everyone going to school,” Roche said. “Now we are opening to our patrons on a limited basis. We look forward to having you back!”
The director outlined continued pandemic safety protocols the library system will follow:
*Individuals who are sick should refrain from visiting.
*A limit of 20 patrons will be admitted to libraries at one time.
*Patrons will be limited to a one-hour stay.
*Computer access will be limited.
*All visitors must wear face masks to enter and throughout stay in the library building.
*Face shields are acceptable.
*People who cannot wear masks for medical reasons, should wear a face shield instead.
*Areas will be reserved for students.
*Patrons will be asked to socially distance with a six-foot separation from other guests.
*Computers will be limited and patrons are urgerd to bring their own devices to the library.
*Meeting rooms will remain closed and no programs will be offered in-house.
*The library will not perform temperature checks.
*No curbside service will be offered.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!