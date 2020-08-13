Share your child's "First Day of School" photos with Rockingham Now on Aug. 17.
We know that starting the 2020-2021 school year at home means lots of changes for our readers, as well as hardships. And we want to help you savor the landmark of your child's official first day of classes, even if they are remote!
Please send us one photo per family via email on Monday to sspear@rockinghamnow.com. Remember to include: your child's name, age, grade level, name of school, parents' names and city of residence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.