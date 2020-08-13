First Day of School photos

Share your child's "First Day of School" photos with Rockingham Now on Aug. 17.

We know that starting the 2020-2021 school year at home means lots of changes for our readers, as well as hardships. And we want to help you savor the landmark of your child's official first day of classes, even if they are remote!

Please send us one photo per family via email on Monday to sspear@rockinghamnow.com. Remember to include: your child's name, age, grade level, name of school, parents' names and city of residence.

