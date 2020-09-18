Three long-term facility patients die this week, cases up by 92

WENTWORTH — Three residents of Eden’s Brian Health and Rehabilitation Center lost their lives to COVID-19 this week, bringing to 11 the total number of lives claimed there by the highly contagious virus.

The three latest victims bring the Rockingham County coronavirus death toll to 23, all aged between 60 and 90 and all suffering from underlying medical conditions that complicated their cases, according to Susan Young, interim director of public health for Rockingham County.

For more than a month now, Brian Center and another long-term care facility, Jacob’s Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation in Madison, have seen the novel coronavirus sweep in, ravage patients and cripple staff.

At least 100 patients and staff at Jacob’s Creek have contended with the often deadly virus, while at least two residents there have died, county health records show.

Brian Center is currently treating three residents with COVID-19 at the Eden facility, while seven residents are hospitalized with the disease, spokesman Johanna Hoopes said via email on Thursday.

Another 49 patients have recovered from the virus. Thirty staff members at the 112-bed Brian Center have recovered from the coronavirus, and 30 are currently sick, Hoopes said.

Administrators at the 170-bed Jacob’s Creek have not returned phone calls for comment on the facility’s number of sick.

Where the county and neighboring Virginia counties stand with infection rates

From Aug. 11 to Friday, county cases grew by 92 from 1022 to 1114. Hospitalizations boomeranged from 34 at the first of the week down to 25 by Friday.