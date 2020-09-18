Three long-term facility patients die this week, cases up by 92

WENTWORTH — Three residents of Eden’s Brian Health and Rehabilitation Center lost their lives to COVID-19 this week, bringing to 11 the total number of lives claimed there by the highly contagious virus.
The three latest victims bring the Rockingham County coronavirus death toll to 23, all aged between 60 and 90 and all suffering from underlying medical conditions that complicated their cases, according to Susan Young, interim director of public health for Rockingham County.
For more than a month now, Brian Center and another long-term care facility, Jacob’s Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation in Madison, have seen the novel coronavirus sweep in, ravage patients and cripple staff.
At least 100 patients and staff at Jacob’s Creek have contended with the often deadly virus, while at least two residents there have died, county health records show.
Brian Center is currently treating three residents with COVID-19 at the Eden facility, while seven residents are hospitalized with the disease, spokesman Johanna Hoopes said via email on Thursday.
Another 49 patients have recovered from the virus. Thirty staff members at the 112-bed Brian Center have recovered from the coronavirus, and 30 are currently sick, Hoopes said.
Administrators at the 170-bed Jacob’s Creek have not returned phone calls for comment on the facility’s number of sick.
Where the county and neighboring Virginia counties stand with infection rates
From Aug. 11 to Friday, county cases grew by 92 from 1022 to 1114. Hospitalizations boomeranged from 34 at the first of the week down to 25 by Friday.
About 20%, or around 19, of the week’s newly diagnosed patients were residents of the two long term care facilities, Young said. The balance of new infections came from all across the county, she said.
And with county schools slated to begin some in-person instruction tomorrow, the community must redouble its efforts to practice social distancing guidelines, especially the directive to don masks in public and in close quarters, Young stressed.
Citizens must remember that the county’s infection rate of 9% is still 4 points higher than what public health officials deem as manageable. And until the rate dips down to 5% or lower, risk is still real in communities and reopened classrooms, officials said.
Meanwhile, infection rates in neighboring North Carolina counties, as well as Virginia cities and counties, such as Danville and Martinsville in Pittsylvania and Henry counties, should be considered carefully by county residents who may work and shop across the Rockingham line.
“Over 40% of our county commutes to other counties to work,’’ Young said. “I stressed this early in the pandemic when we had much lower case rates than our neighboring, bigger counties, but it still is a potential source of infection for our commuting citizens.’’
In Rockingham, some 695 of the county’s patients have recovered since the start of the pandemic. And 350 are home recovering, county statistics show.
The county of 91,000 has conducted 17,961 tests to date.
Infectious disease experts caution that there may be many more infected patients than are tested. They forecast that for every known positive case of COVID-19, there are likely 10-20 times more. And a high percentage of cases— between 25-40%— are likely asymptomatic, meaning a person who is ill and highly contagious may not show symptoms of the disease.
Health stats show that 610 of the county's coronavirus patients are over 40, while 459 are below. Ages were not specified for 45 patients.
Statewide, 189,576 people have contracted COVID-19 and 3,180 have died.
Individuals who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider to discuss their health so appropriate steps can be taken to protect themselves and others. Testing sites are available throughout the county.
For more information from the Rockingham County Health Dept., visit: www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.